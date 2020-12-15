Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $143,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 234.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 1,156,226 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in General Electric by 3.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 985,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in General Electric by 14.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in General Electric by 19.3% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in General Electric by 21.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

