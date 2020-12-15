Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $159,000 in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 24,713 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $588,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 57,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 37.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 139,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 37,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 678.7% during the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

In related news, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein acquired 2,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $27,640.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,371.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,590. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARCC opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.90 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.