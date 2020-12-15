Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $202,000 in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AON by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,000,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,579,000 after buying an additional 182,820 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at about $897,710,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in AON by 0.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,333,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,816,000 after buying an additional 29,368 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in AON by 29.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,956,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,331,000 after buying an additional 665,509 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AON by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,649,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,363,000 after buying an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, COO John G. Bruno bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.46 per share, with a total value of $186,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,465.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $987,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AON stock opened at $203.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.47. Aon Plc has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.75.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

