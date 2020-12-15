Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $217,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,020,298 shares of company stock valued at $998,009. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Shares of MS opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.61.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

