Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $220,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Republic Services by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,328,000 after purchasing an additional 469,515 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Republic Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,222,000 after buying an additional 177,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Republic Services by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,022,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,951,000 after buying an additional 350,073 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Republic Services by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,994,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,629,000 after buying an additional 226,779 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Republic Services by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,687,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,360,000 after buying an additional 514,494 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on RSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

RSG opened at $94.90 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.97 and a 200-day moving average of $90.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

