Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $221,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 98,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 182,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after buying an additional 71,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 1,043,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,694,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.30. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $57.88.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.