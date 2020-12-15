Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $240,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 49,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,451,980.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 448,998 shares in the company, valued at $22,458,879.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 21,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $1,078,289.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 242,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,898,668.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,376 shares of company stock worth $18,845,347 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ADM opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $52.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

