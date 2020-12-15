Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $244,000 in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000.

Shares of MOAT opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.68. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $63.27.

