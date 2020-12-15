Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $250,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,806.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares in the company, valued at $16,649,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $84.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average of $77.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

