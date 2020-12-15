Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New $120,000 Investment in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,807 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLEX. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Flex in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Flex in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex stock opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $17.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $362,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Flex from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Flex from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.