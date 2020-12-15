Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New $219,000 Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,375,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,019,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,127 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,848,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,500,000 after acquiring an additional 856,178 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,086,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,418,000 after buying an additional 605,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 931,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,307,000 after buying an additional 602,193 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average of $68.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.