Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New $229,000 Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 971 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth about $716,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth about $25,851,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 166.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Bank of America lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.95.

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $259.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.97 and its 200-day moving average is $232.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $287.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

