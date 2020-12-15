Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New $262,000 Investment in ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 by 57.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

FXP opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average of $41.08. ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $82.65.

About ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to two times the inverse (-2x) of the daily performance of the FTSE China 50 Index (the Index). The Index is comprised of 50 of the largest and most liquid Chinese stocks listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX).

