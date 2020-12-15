Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,247 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 82.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

