Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases New Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,181.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 47.5% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after purchasing an additional 100,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 22.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $87,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,097.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.28.

NYSE:GPN opened at $191.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.42 and its 200-day moving average is $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The firm has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

