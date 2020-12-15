Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases New Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,558 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,925,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,772,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,735,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,483,000 after buying an additional 7,102,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,602,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,082,000 after buying an additional 1,338,886 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,626,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,153,000 after buying an additional 5,370,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,388,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,861 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $177,622.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.34.

HPE opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -593.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

