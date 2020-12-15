Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases New Shares in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Crane by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of CR stock opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.96 and a 200 day moving average of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 198.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $737.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

