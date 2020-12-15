Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 1,657 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,947,000 after purchasing an additional 51,292 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $153.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $190.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

