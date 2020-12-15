Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 4,237 Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Avangrid by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGR stock opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.93. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

