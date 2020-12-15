Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 641 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 641 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $365.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $380.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.47 and a 200 day moving average of $320.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.67.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

