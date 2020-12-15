Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes $212,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

SPLV stock opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.08.

