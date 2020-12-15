Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes $222,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 64.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.36.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,109,442 shares of company stock worth $52,277,204. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

