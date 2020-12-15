Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes $227,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PNC opened at $141.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.41. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

