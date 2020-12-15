Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes $251,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $115.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.31.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

