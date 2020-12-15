Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes $251,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $1,505,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $242.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $267.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.09.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,624.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total transaction of $33,240.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,707.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,078,957 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.47.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

