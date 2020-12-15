Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.5% in the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 248,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 50.0% during the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2,119.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 749,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 715,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.5% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.49 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

