Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 44,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 23,996 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 11,329.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 224,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,532,000 after buying an additional 222,062 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,438,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,698,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $782,551.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $27,462,740.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,557,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,528 shares of company stock worth $31,999,321 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $174.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.72. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $176.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

