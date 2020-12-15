Relmada Therapeutics (NYSE:RLMD) Trading 2.3% Higher

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLMD)’s share price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.57 and last traded at $33.59. 83,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 132,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.85.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.81.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

