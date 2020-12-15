ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ReneSola from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ReneSola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NYSE:SOL opened at $6.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.87 million, a P/E ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 1.57. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReneSola stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ReneSola at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

