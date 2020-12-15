Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91, a PEG ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 6,666 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,780. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 588.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth $240,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 242.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 70.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 290,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 119,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

