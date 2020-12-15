Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Trading Up 0.1%

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00.

About Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF)

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Carl's Jr. brands in New Zealand; the KFC and Taco Bell brand in Australia; and the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan.

