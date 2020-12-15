Reviewing Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) and Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) and Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everbridge has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.6% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Everbridge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Everbridge’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment $153.40 million 0.91 -$37.00 million ($1.63) -3.71 Everbridge $200.88 million 24.20 -$52.25 million ($1.22) -114.00

Inspired Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Everbridge. Everbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inspired Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Inspired Entertainment and Everbridge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00 Everbridge 0 2 10 0 2.83

Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.50%. Everbridge has a consensus price target of $150.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.33%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than Everbridge.

Profitability

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Everbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment -27.98% N/A -15.39% Everbridge -32.43% -18.82% -4.96%

Summary

Inspired Entertainment beats Everbridge on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators. The company also designs, develops, markets, and distributes ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience for virtual sports retail and digital operators. In addition, it offers SBG and virtual sports content through its remote gaming servers. Further, the company operates analog gaming and amusement machines for pubs, adult gaming centers, motorway service stations, and holiday resorts. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage. Its software applications also include Visual Command Center that enables customers to monitor and integrate threat data, as well as information on internal incidents; Population Alerting that is used to reach international mobile populations; Community Engagement that integrates emergency management and community outreach; Crisis Commander that provides mobile access to crisis, recovery, and brand protection plans, as well as the capability to manage a crisis or event; and Secure Messaging that offers an alternative way for organization's employees to communicate and share nonpublic information. The company provides customer support services. It serves enterprises, small businesses, non-profit organizations, educational institutions, and government agencies in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services industries. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.