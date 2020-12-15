Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RAD. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rite Aid from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of RAD stock opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rite Aid will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the third quarter worth $271,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the third quarter valued at $310,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

