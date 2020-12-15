River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $161.01

River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.01 and traded as low as $147.00. River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) shares last traded at $152.00, with a volume of 97,660 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 161.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 172.04. The firm has a market cap of £134.85 million and a P/E ratio of 23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a GBX 2.34 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.13%.

In related news, insider James Barham purchased 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £19,608 ($25,617.98).

River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) Company Profile (LON:RIV)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

