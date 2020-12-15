Riverdale Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:RVDO) Trading 41.4% Higher

Riverdale Oil and Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:RVDO) shares traded up 41.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.37. 460,225 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 183,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.23.

Riverdale Oil and Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RVDO)

Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation produces oil and gas in the United States. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

