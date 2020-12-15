RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $114,941.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in RLI by 18.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the third quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the third quarter valued at about $437,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the third quarter valued at about $890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RLI opened at $100.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.37. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $105.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.52. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $233.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RLI will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 1%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

