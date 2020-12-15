Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.

RKT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rocket Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.21.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $21.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.51. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $34.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 163.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

