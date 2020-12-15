Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCKT shares. BidaskClub raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 247,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $13,872,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

