Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) (LON:ROCK)’s stock price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.72 ($0.01). Approximately 440,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,398,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.74 ($0.01).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.15. The stock has a market cap of £6.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22.

Get Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) alerts:

In other Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) news, insider Patrick Elliott bought 685,714 shares of Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £6,857.14 ($8,958.90).

About Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) (LON:ROCK)

Rockfire Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, explores for gold and copper resources in Australia. The company holds seven exploration permits for minerals in Queensland. It holds 100% interest in Copperhead project located in the East Tasmanide Porphyry Tract; Copper Dome tenement project; and The Lighthouse tenement that comprises Plateau, Double Event, Split Rock, Cardigan Dam, and Lower Lighthouse projects located southeast from the gold mining centre of Charters Towers.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.