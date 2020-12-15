Roth Capital Raises Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Price Target to $28.00

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LAKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Lakeland Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.75.

LAKE stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $183.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.07. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.61. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 14.91%. On average, analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the third quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 544.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 228.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the second quarter worth about $109,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

