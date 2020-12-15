Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) Hits New 12-Month High at $345.80

Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and last traded at GBX 344.58 ($4.50), with a volume of 948507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 334.90 ($4.38).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 374 ($4.89) to GBX 402 ($5.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 215.75 ($2.82).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 286.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

