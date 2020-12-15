RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Stock Price Down 0.3%

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) shares fell 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.42 and last traded at $23.44. 161,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 205,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $429,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,834,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,621,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,347,000 after buying an additional 141,177 shares during the last quarter.

