RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an inline rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on RPM International from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.60.

NYSE:RPM opened at $86.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.89. RPM International has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $98.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.72%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $6,030,484.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,118,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 416.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in RPM International by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in RPM International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

