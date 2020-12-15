Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82. 2,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49.

Rubicon Organics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROMJF)

Rubicon Organics Inc produces and sells cannabis in Canada. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vintages Organic Cannabis Company Inc, holds a license to cultivate and process cannabis at its flagship 125,000 sq. ft. hybrid greenhouse located on a 20-acre property in Delta, British Columbia.

