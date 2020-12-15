Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $260.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $214.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.77.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $169.54 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $178.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 797.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.