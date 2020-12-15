Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Trading 1% Higher

Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN) shares traded up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75. 860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.51.

About Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN)

Scheid Vineyards Inc manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. It operates 10 vineyards having 29 varieties of grapes covering approximately 4,200 acres. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Scheid Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scheid Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.