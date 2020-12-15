Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,761 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,098,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 151.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,654,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,591,000 after purchasing an additional 995,983 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 146.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,608,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 954,598 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth approximately $17,106,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 202.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 927,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,889,000 after purchasing an additional 620,310 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

GNTX opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,085 shares of company stock worth $552,640. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.