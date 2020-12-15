Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,345 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 14.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Western Digital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Western Digital by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.16 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Cleveland Research raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.72.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

