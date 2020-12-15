Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVNA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Carvana by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 43.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.54, for a total transaction of $8,115,450.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,876 shares in the company, valued at $494,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 22,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total transaction of $5,850,475.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,370,903 shares of company stock worth $564,082,407 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVNA. DA Davidson started coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on Carvana from $165.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.50.

NYSE CVNA opened at $250.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.36. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $267.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.93 and a beta of 2.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

