Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $126.62 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 238.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.63.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

